Stipend 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $228.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Stipend has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $938,067.64 and $228.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,324.09 or 0.99951155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00034074 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.26 or 0.01083694 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.61 or 0.00372436 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.75 or 0.00446092 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00082003 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004920 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,661,468 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.