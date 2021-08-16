Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 16th (ABSI, ACGL, AVPT, BASE, BGRY, CLVT, CTAC, ECVT, HLLY, KLTR)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 16th:

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI). They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI). The firm issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT). They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (NYSE:CTAC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT). They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR). They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR). The firm issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ). The firm issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). Truist issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN). They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN). They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN). They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN). They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX). They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX). Itau BBA Securities issued an outperform rating and a $35.60 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA). They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

