Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 16th (ABSI, ACGL, AVPT, BASE, BGRY, CLVT, CTAC, ECVT, HLLY, KLTR)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 16th:

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI). They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI). The firm issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT). They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (NYSE:CTAC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT). They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR). They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR). The firm issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ). The firm issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). Truist issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN). They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN). They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN). They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN). They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX). They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX). Itau BBA Securities issued an outperform rating and a $35.60 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA). They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

