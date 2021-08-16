Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 16th (AGFY, AGTI, AIG, AIZ, AJG, AKRO, ALL, AON, APRE, ARMK)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 16th:

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $22.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Agrify Co alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $144.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $274.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $14.50 to $11.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $35.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $152.00 to $158.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.50 to $19.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price raised by Argus from $50.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $151.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $28.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $34.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $350.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €103.60 ($121.88) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €60.92 ($71.67) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $14.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $77.00 to $82.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $500.00 to $550.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.95 ($3.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $220.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $63.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €183.00 ($215.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $12.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $750.00 to $850.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $46.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $280.00 to $345.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $29.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $113.00 to $133.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $69.00 to $76.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.50 to $4.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.