Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 16th (AEDFF, AEG, AVVIY, BAB, BCKIF, BTLCY, CCHGY, CEG, CLG, DWVYF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 16th:

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$19.50 target price on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$33.00 target price on the stock.

Petro Matad (LON:MATD) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nutanix is benefiting from the solid adoption of its Hybrid cloud solutions and an expanding clientele. Moreover, adoption rate of the company’s AHV hypervisor has been strong as customers continued to opt for it as a low-cost alternative to other vendor offerings. Further, a healthy pipeline of big deals is a tailwind. The company’s transition to software-only sales will boost its margins over the long-run. Additionally, it is expected to benefit from the growth prospects of the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) market, over the long term. Stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, lower hardware revenues are expected to drag down the top line in the near term. Moreover, the ongoing transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to hurt the top line, at least in the near term.”

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.50.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CSFB.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

