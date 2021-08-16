Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 16th (DNPUF, DUFRY, FPLPY, FQVLF, HNST, PCG, PLCE, PLNT, PVG, SONO)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, August 16th:

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley currently has $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Roth Capital currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.50.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00.

Swire Properties (NASDAQ:SWPFF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

