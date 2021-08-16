Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Acquires $25,800.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. On average, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,133,000 after purchasing an additional 678,827 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 899,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

