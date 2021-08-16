Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

SEOAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

