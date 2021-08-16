Strategic Global Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Shares of STBV stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Strategic Global Investments has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
About Strategic Global Investments
Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.