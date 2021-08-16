Straumann’s (SAUHY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAUHY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,713. Straumann has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.48.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

