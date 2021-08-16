Streamr (DATA) Reaches Market Cap of $111.21 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $111.21 million and approximately $24.23 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00061953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.85 or 0.00912625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00104446 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 878,189,495 coins and its circulating supply is 783,511,320 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

