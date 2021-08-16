Strike (STRK) Price Tops $53.44 on Major Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $53.44 or 0.00114760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $158.06 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strike has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00135683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00158934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,581.92 or 1.00028427 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.03 or 0.00923438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.26 or 0.00687719 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,957,687 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

