Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Head to Head Analysis

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and B&G Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% B&G Foods 5.59% 15.71% 3.63%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stryve Foods and B&G Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A B&G Foods 1 2 0 0 1.67

B&G Foods has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.85%. Given B&G Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than Stryve Foods.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of B&G Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of B&G Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and B&G Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -49.14 B&G Foods $1.97 billion 0.99 $131.99 million $2.26 13.30

B&G Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B&G Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&G Foods has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B&G Foods beats Stryve Foods on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc.is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar. Its brands include Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, and Ortega. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

