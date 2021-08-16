Stuart L. Merkadeau Sells 7,712 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $310,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $39.24. 1,264,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -45.63. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLI. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.