Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Raised to C$22.50 at Scotiabank

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SMMCF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of SMMCF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 968. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.57. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

