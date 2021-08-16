Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Short Interest Update

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Sun Art Retail Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Sun Art Retail Group alerts:

Shares of SURRY stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24. Sun Art Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 486 outlets in 232 cities across 29 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Art Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Art Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.