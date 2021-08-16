SUN Price Hits $0.0265 on Major Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00133933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00158509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,237.43 or 0.99923847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.94 or 0.00916174 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.00669522 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

