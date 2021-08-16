Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,991,000 after buying an additional 271,800 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,206,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,277,000 after buying an additional 61,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,040,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,016,000 after buying an additional 43,085 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.97 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

