Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

