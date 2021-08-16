Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.65.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.36 on Monday, reaching C$23.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,468,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,421. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.80. The stock has a market cap of C$35.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

