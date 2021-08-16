Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by CSFB

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CSFB in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.65.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.40 on Monday, reaching C$23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The company has a market cap of C$35.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.80. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.