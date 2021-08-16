SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, CFO Scott E. Huckins sold 23,707 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $293,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 483,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,304.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 50,289 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $621,572.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,457,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,876.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SunOpta by 22.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SunOpta by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SunOpta by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

