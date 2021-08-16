SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunOpta in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.35 price target on SunOpta in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

SunOpta stock opened at C$12.83 on Monday. SunOpta has a one year low of C$8.40 and a one year high of C$21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80.

In related news, Director Joseph Ennen sold 50,289 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$820,415.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,357,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,871.35. Also, Senior Officer Jill Barnett sold 10,590 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total value of C$172,765.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,701,796.16. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,475.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.