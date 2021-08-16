Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.22

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $72.21 million and $2.52 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.62 or 0.06857120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00151456 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,456,845 coins and its circulating supply is 325,110,145 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.