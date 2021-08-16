SuperFarm Price Reaches $1.03 (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $105.32 million and approximately $120.83 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

