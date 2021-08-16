Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPB. TD Securities increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.95.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$15.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$11.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24.

In other Superior Plus news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,517,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$525,747,258.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

