Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given a C$17.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) has been assigned a C$17.25 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.95.

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded down C$0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.18. 561,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,141. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.80. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$11.30 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.50.

In related news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$502,796.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,582,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$524,390,719.75.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

