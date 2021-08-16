SuperLauncher Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $38,616.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00135331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00158668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,480.21 or 1.00036830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.75 or 0.00918468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.67 or 0.07004850 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,027 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

