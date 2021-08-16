SureRemit Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $16,372.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00136294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00158615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,273.30 or 0.99981093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.30 or 0.00921087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.