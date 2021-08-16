SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,641 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.23% of SVB Financial Group worth $69,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $581.01. 8,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.84. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.