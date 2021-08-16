SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $18.45 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $758.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 323.04%.

In related news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 761,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after buying an additional 288,022 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 64,253 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 572,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

