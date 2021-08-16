SVB Leerink Comments on Synlogic, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synlogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Synlogic alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SYBX. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price objective on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.82 on Monday. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $147.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synlogic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 888,009 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,733,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.