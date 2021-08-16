SVB Leerink Lowers Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target to $30.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s previous close.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $22.47 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

