SVB Leerink Raises Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Price Target to $35.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 171.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $12.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $468.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

