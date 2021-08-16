Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the July 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $19.82 on Monday. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.