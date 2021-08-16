Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the July 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $19.82 on Monday. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

