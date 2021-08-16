Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading Up 51.3% Over Last 7 Days

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Swingby has traded up 51.3% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $27.09 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002546 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00131516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016374 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,606,267 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

