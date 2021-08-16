Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.03 Million

Brokerages expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to announce sales of $57.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $56.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $49.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $220.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.06 million to $221.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $269.04 million, with estimates ranging from $265.01 million to $275.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

TCMD stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

