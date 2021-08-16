Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Hits $14.30

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $14,758.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for about $14.30 or 0.00031273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00132399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00158736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,747.00 or 1.00033828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.10 or 0.00914240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.