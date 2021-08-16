Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Talis Biomedical in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Talis Biomedical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TLIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

TLIS stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35. Talis Biomedical has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLIS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $97,337,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $19,930,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $14,153,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $13,236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $9,283,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

