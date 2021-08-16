Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells $1,475,945.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $199,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $108.90. 481,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,987. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,174.63 and a beta of 0.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

