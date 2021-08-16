Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) EVP Sells $139,440.00 in Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.99. 537,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.85, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

