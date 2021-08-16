Tap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $399,932.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Tap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $399,932.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.65 or 0.00917685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00048814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00103779 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

