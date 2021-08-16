Tapmydata Price Hits $0.12 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 36.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.65 or 0.00437403 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003343 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.35 or 0.01548487 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.