Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.00

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 125.20 ($1.64), with a volume of 157430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.40 ($1.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £640.45 million and a PE ratio of 18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.98%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

