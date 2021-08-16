Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,832 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $12,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after acquiring an additional 780,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after buying an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after buying an additional 468,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after buying an additional 191,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,262,000 after buying an additional 81,384 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $28.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

