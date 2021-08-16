TC Energy Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

TRP stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 52,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 744,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,527,000 after purchasing an additional 69,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

