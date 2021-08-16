TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$100,480.24 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at C$146,731.14.

Shares of TRP traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$60.36. 962,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.13. The stock has a market cap of C$59.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.55.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

