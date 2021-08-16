TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $13.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.05.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

