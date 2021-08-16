TD Securities Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$28.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.33.

Shares of TSE:MI.UN traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$24.24. The company had a trading volume of 60,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,041. The stock has a market capitalization of C$879.31 million and a PE ratio of 12.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

