TD Securities Boosts Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to C$42.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRRWF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF remained flat at $$29.01 during trading on Monday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.27.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

