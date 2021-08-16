TD Securities Increases Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$275.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$275.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

BYDGF stock remained flat at $$193.18 during midday trading on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $142.78 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.79.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

